Bilal Khan elected chairperson BoC PHC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The board of commissioners of the Punjab Healthcare Commission has elected former chief justice Islamabad High Court Justice (retd) Muhammad Bilal Khan as the chairperson BoC.

This was decided at the first meeting of the newly-constituted BoC held at the PHC office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Dr Talat Afza, Salman Siddique, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad Tasneem, Sami Ibrahim, Dr Muhammad Shafiq Pitafi, Dr Umar Farooq Khan, Dr Azeemud Din Zahid Lakhvi and Hamesh Khan.

The newly-elected chairperson thanked the commissioners for reposing their confidence on him.

He hoped that the board would further improve performance of the PHC by bringing about betterment in standards of the healthcare service delivery and elimination of quackery through an effective strategy.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz briefed the commissionersabout performance of the commission.