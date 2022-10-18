UrduPoint.com

Bilal Khan To Headline Live Concert In Toronto

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Bilal Khan to headline live concert in Toronto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani singer and one of the Coke Studio's early prodigies, Bilal Khan, known for his spellbinding single 'Bachana', is all tuned up to perform once again in Toronto on 23rd October.

Bilal, the man of many talents made his acting debut with blockbuster drama serial 'Sammi'. He was also applauded for his phenomenal acting skills in drama serial 'Khamoshi' and telefilm called 'Tamanna ki Tamanna' Turning to his social media handle, the vocal powerhouse enchanted his international fans with a video message officially announcing a live concert at TCF Canada's 15th annual fund raising gala in Toronto.

This time around, the all-rounder made sure that his huge fan following enjoys the next electrifying concert "I'm performing in Toronto once again on October 23rd.

If you missed out my show on 6th October, then this is the great chance for you to see me," Khan said while sharing the link of TCS Canada's Instagram account.

According to TCF Canada's official social media handle, Toronto's local new channel's anchor and host Leena Latafat will also enchant audience at 15th annual gala.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the social media with comments showing adoration and excitement for the superstar's upcoming concert.

Previously, the singing sensation broke the internet after he shared the snippet of his previous concert along with the caption, "Thanks for the amazing night, Toronto", Bilal wrote.

