Open Menu

Bilal Kiyani Strongly Reacts To Tweet By Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Bilal Kiyani strongly reacts to tweet by Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Strongly reacting to a tweet by former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani said here on Saturday that media houses, media workers and people know the reality of the claims he made.

Reacting to Fawad's tweet, Kiyani said that journalists were being subjected to extreme torture during the previous regime and there was censorship imposed on media. He said he knew when Pakistan's ranking in the World Freedom Index declined by 18 positions during four years of that dark tenure.

He said, changing statements like shifting from one party to another was the true introduction of Fawad Chaudhry.

He said people know everything, from fake news to punching, breaking ribs and noses of journalists to false claims of 'expansion'.

"Thanks, I am school-boy but not a tout like you (Fawad) as mentioned by Hamid Khan," he said adding when Fawad was selling justice of his uncle's court, he (Bilal) was not in Pakistan at that time.

He said, he knows when Fawad Chaudhry was running and panting in Islamabad High Court adding these historic scenes were preserved in videos that have embarrassed the entire Jhelum region.

He said, Fawad was representing that party, which he had divorced and was shamelessly sitting with one party and supporting the other. He said, Fawad would always remain tout.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Information Minister Jhelum Islamabad High Court Media From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

38 minutes ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

38 minutes ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

54 minutes ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

54 minutes ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

54 minutes ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

54 minutes ago
Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

54 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

1 hour ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

54 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible ..

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalis ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan