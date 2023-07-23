Bilal Kiyani strongly reacts to tweet by Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Strongly reacting to a tweet by former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kiyani said here on Saturday that media houses, media workers and people know the reality of the claims he made.

Reacting to Fawad's tweet, Kiyani said that journalists were being subjected to extreme torture during the previous regime and there was censorship imposed on media. He said he knew when Pakistan's ranking in the World Freedom Index declined by 18 positions during four years of that dark tenure.

He said, changing statements like shifting from one party to another was the true introduction of Fawad Chaudhry.

He said people know everything, from fake news to punching, breaking ribs and noses of journalists to false claims of 'expansion'.

"Thanks, I am school-boy but not a tout like you (Fawad) as mentioned by Hamid Khan," he said adding when Fawad was selling justice of his uncle's court, he (Bilal) was not in Pakistan at that time.

He said, he knows when Fawad Chaudhry was running and panting in Islamabad High Court adding these historic scenes were preserved in videos that have embarrassed the entire Jhelum region.

He said, Fawad was representing that party, which he had divorced and was shamelessly sitting with one party and supporting the other. He said, Fawad would always remain tout.