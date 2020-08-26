UrduPoint.com
Bilal Mohyuddin Posted As Regional Director

Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Bilal Mohyuddin (BS-20) as Regional Director, Peshawar Division in the best public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here Wednesday.

