Bilal Mohyuddin posted as Regional Director

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted Bilal Mohyuddin (BS-20) as Regional Director, Peshawar Division in the best public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here Wednesday.