Bilal Resigns From PTI's Parliamentary Leader Post After New Slot

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :MPA Sindh Bilal Ghafar has resigned from the post of PTI's Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly following his appointment as President of PTI Karachi here on Tuesday.

He submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

Bilal said that he gave up the slot after his party assigned him with new responsibility.

He said, 'I want to leave my previous responsibilities after the new one.'

