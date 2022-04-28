Bilal Saeed Kamyana appointed as CCPO Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The change has taken place at the moment when political parties from government and opposition sides have been wagging war against each other to gain power in Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) The Punjab government has appointed Bilal Saeed Kamyana as Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

According to the notification, Kamyana has been appointed as CCPO with immediate effect.

The change has taken place at the moment when political temperature is on its peak.

Hamza Shehbaz had filed a petition earlier this month that no transfer and posting should be made as elections for the office of Punjab CM was about to take place.

Now, he is expected to take oath today and a new CCPO Lahore has been appointed.