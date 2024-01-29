Bilal Siddiqi Urges To Resolve Kashmir Issue Through Dialogue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Jailed APHC leader Bilal Siddiqi has urged international community to fulfill its responsibilities to resolve the Kashmir dispute and stop India from changing the demography of the territory in the larger interest of peace and security in the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, he in a massage from Srinagar Central Jail said that in Kashmir issue should be resolved through a sustained dialogue process.
Kashmir is a disputed territory under UN resolutions and every state subject irrespective of cast, creed, color and gender has equal right to participate in the right to self-determination and it is therefore the duty of every Kashmiri to protect and defend the demographic composition of the disputed territory, he added.
He maintained that the people of the disputed territory were well aware of Indian designs and would maintain brotherhood for the cause of freedom at any cost.
He pointed out that India was relentlessly changing the demographic composition of the territory by settling non-Kashmiris there thus frustrating people’s right to self determination, which was violation of UN resolutions and International laws.
