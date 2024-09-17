Bilal Yaseen attends Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Tuesday visited Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and trader Bao Basheer's residence and also attended the Mehfil-e-Miald-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to official sources here, he said that the holy birth of our beloved last Prophet (PBUH) was beginning of change in the universe.

He said that in Lahore division more than 300 Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) processions, Mehfils and rallies were organized.

He further said that foolproof security arrangements had been made across the province.

He said as per the direction of Punjab CM, proper arrangements had been made to properly serve participants of processions in all districts.

Food safety teams were deputed at all food preparing centers and 'Sabeel' points to check quality of food, he said.

He further said that members of inter religious committees were ensuring arrangements in their respective areas, while as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, all ministers were also reviewing arrangements of the Mehfils and processions in their districts.