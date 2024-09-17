Open Menu

Bilal Yaseen Attends Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Bilal Yaseen attends Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Tuesday visited Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and trader Bao Basheer's residence and also attended the Mehfil-e-Miald-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to official sources here, he said that the holy birth of our beloved last Prophet (PBUH) was beginning of change in the universe.

He said that in Lahore division more than 300 Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) processions, Mehfils and rallies were organized.

He further said that foolproof security arrangements had been made across the province.

He said as per the direction of Punjab CM,  proper arrangements had been made to properly serve participants of processions in all districts.

Food safety teams were deputed at all food preparing centers and 'Sabeel' points to check quality of food, he said.

He further said that members of inter religious committees were ensuring arrangements in their respective areas, while as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, all ministers were also reviewing arrangements of the Mehfils and processions in their districts.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bilal Yaseen All

Recent Stories

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

6 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

23 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

23 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan