Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Thursday said that surplus wheat was available in market and directed the authorities to keep strict eye on its price, supply and quality.

Presiding over a special meeting he directed the relevant authorities to formulate a policy for upcoming wheat procurement at the earliest.

Bilal Yaseen said that cabinet committee would soon finalize per acre gunny bag policy and soon application would be received for distribution of gunny bags. He said that all district should ensure merit with regard to distribution of gunny bags. He further said that departments including PITB, PLRA and other relevant departments were being taken on board.

The Food Minister said that toll free number would be given for quick redressal of the complaints of people.

In the cabinet committee meeting cooking Oil Association had announced to reduce per litre oil price upto Rs 15. Bilal Yaseen said that Poultry Association had already announced to reduce price upto Rs 25 per kg. He said that all possible steps were being taken to provide maximum relief to people, adding, supervision of model bazaars across the province was also being ensured.

Food Secretary, Food Director, Food Authority DG and Punjab Cane Commissioner attended the meeting.