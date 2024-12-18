Bilal Yaseen Inaugurates Underground Water Tank Project
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen, officially
inaugurated the underground water tank project in Karim Park, Bilal Ganj here
on Wednesday.
The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)
Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed who briefed
the attendees about the details of project.
The Rs 600 million project, which is expected to be completed in three months,
would allow the storage of up to 1.8 million gallons of rainwater once finished.
This would benefit the residents of Bilal Ganj, Karim Park, and other adjacent areas.
Minister Bilal Yaseen highlighted the importance of the project, stating, "This initiative
will play a key role in conserving rainwater and addressing the issue of water scarcity.
We are committed to completing this project on time and to the highest standard. All
available resources will be utilized, and alternative arrangements will be made to minimize
any inconvenience to the local community during its construction", he added.
The local dwellers praised the Punjab Government’s effort, calling it a vital step
towards resolving water scarcity issues and improving the overall infrastructure
of the area.
