Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen, officially

inaugurated the underground water tank project in Karim Park, Bilal Ganj here

on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed who briefed

the attendees about the details of project.

The Rs 600 million project, which is expected to be completed in three months,

would allow the storage of up to 1.8 million gallons of rainwater once finished.

This would benefit the residents of Bilal Ganj, Karim Park, and other adjacent areas.

Minister Bilal Yaseen highlighted the importance of the project, stating, "This initiative

will play a key role in conserving rainwater and addressing the issue of water scarcity.

We are committed to completing this project on time and to the highest standard. All

available resources will be utilized, and alternative arrangements will be made to minimize

any inconvenience to the local community during its construction", he added.

The local dwellers praised the Punjab Government’s effort, calling it a vital step

towards resolving water scarcity issues and improving the overall infrastructure

of the area.