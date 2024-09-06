Open Menu

Bilal Yaseen Pays Tribute To Pak Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Friday paid tribute to Pak Armed Forces which is protecting motherland on various fronts.

In his message issued here in connection with the Defence Day, he also paid tribute to the families of martyrs whose loved ones laid their lives for integrity of the country.

He said that Pak Army had left unforgettable marks of bravery during 1965 war.

He further said it was highly important to educate youth about conspiracies being hatched by anti-state elements against Pakistan.

Bilal Yaseen said it was need of the time to understand misleading agenda being spread on social and digital platforms.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all sincere efforts to overcome all sorts of challenges facing the country.

He said, "The nation feels proud on unwavering sacrifices of Pak Armed Forces."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Bilal Yaseen All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

6 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

8 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

9 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan