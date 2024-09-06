Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Friday paid tribute to Pak Armed Forces which is protecting motherland on various fronts.

In his message issued here in connection with the Defence Day, he also paid tribute to the families of martyrs whose loved ones laid their lives for integrity of the country.

He said that Pak Army had left unforgettable marks of bravery during 1965 war.

He further said it was highly important to educate youth about conspiracies being hatched by anti-state elements against Pakistan.

Bilal Yaseen said it was need of the time to understand misleading agenda being spread on social and digital platforms.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all sincere efforts to overcome all sorts of challenges facing the country.

He said, "The nation feels proud on unwavering sacrifices of Pak Armed Forces."