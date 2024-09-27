Bilal Yaseen Reaches Tollinton Market; 385kg Unhealthy Chicken Disposed Off
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen along, with a special team, reached Tollinton Market early morning and destroyed 385 kilograms of unhealthy and underweight chicken besides imposing heavy fines on two suppliers.
In response to directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, he made a thorough inspection of Lahore’s largest chicken meat supplier market and checked over 40,000 kilograms at the market's entry point.
Under Bilal Yaseen's supervision, the meat safety task force also inspected warehouses, ensuring that sick and unsafe chicken intended for sale to Lahore residents were disposed of under the teams' oversight.
The food minister praised the meat safety team's performance during the grand operation and stated that a representative from the team would accompany the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) dumper to ensure proper disposal.
Bilal Yaseen emphasized the need to eliminate the mafia involved in separating meat and parts from dead chicken. He urged the public to purchase fresh meat and avoid buying from questionable sources.
