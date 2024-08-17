Bilal Yaseen Reviews Security, Cleanliness Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Saturday visited Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh mazar and reviewed security and cleanliness arrangements in the surroundings.
According to official sources here, he said that he would personally monitor cleanliness and other arrangements being made with regard to the urs celebrations and added that roads and streets in surroundings of the Darbar would also be decorated as a large number of devotees were coming to attend the urs.
Punjab Auqaf Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed the minister about arrangements related to the urs celebrations.
