Bilal Yaseen Urges Businessmen To Cooperate With Govt
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that business segments should cooperate with the
government for providing relief to people.
According to official sources here on Monday, he said that facilitators of profiteers and hoarders
deserved no leniency.
He said that during the last 24 hours, 629 flour mills, flour dealers and retail shops had been
checked. Bilal Yaseen said that 128 places had been checked in Lahore division, 64 in Faisalabad,
30 in Sahiwal, 80 in Rawalpindi division, 74 in Sargodha, 40 in Multan division, 38 in Bahawalpur,
88 in DG Khan, 42 in Gujrat and 45 in Gujranwala.
He said that supply of flour was strictly monitored during Sunday holiday. A sufficient stock was available
at retail shops and in wholesale markets in Lahore and other big cities of Punjab, he added.
He said that due to increase of transportation of wheat in markets it helped to reduce prices.
People should lodge their complaint on toll free number 080002345 against those who were illegally
selling flour and 'Roti' at higher rates. The Punjab food department had imposed a fine
of Rs 470,000 besides issuing warning notices to profiteers and law violators, he said.
