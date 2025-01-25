Bilal Yaseen visits Chahan Dam water supply project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen on Saturday

visited Chahan Dam Water Supply Project and reviewed the progress

of work.

According to official sources here, Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran

Ahmad said that under water supply project, a water treatment plant was being

constructed at Chahan dam.

Rawalpindi would get 10,200,000 gallons of water on daily basis, he added.

Bilal Yaseen said that provision of clean drinking water was a top priority of Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite the work and complete the

project before the deadline so that people could enjoy benefits of this project.