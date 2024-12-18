Bilal Yaseen Visits PHA Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Minister of Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Bilal Yaseen visited the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Headquarters at Jillani Park here on Wednesday.
During his visit, the Minister held a meeting with Chairman PHA Ghazali Saleem Butt and DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Watto, who briefed him on the ongoing projects aligned with the Punjab Government's vision for a greener Lahore.
Minister Bilal Yaseen commended PHA's successful organization of the chrysanthemum exhibition and praised their efforts.
Speaking to the media, he assured that the people of Lahore will soon be treated to the 'Petunia Flower Exhibition' and the 'Horse and Cattle Show'. In addition, cinema screens will be installed at Greater Iqbal Park, Jillani Park, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, with special arrangements being made to screen Champions Trophy matches in PHA's parks.
He also announced plans to digitalize PHA's billboards across the city and emphasized the need for better parking, security, and facilities in parks. The Minister instructed the PHA to enhance green belts along major roads and improve the overall greenery of the city.
Minister Bilal Yaseen stressed that improving the city’s beauty and green spaces was a priority. He highlighted that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, was committed to make Lahore and the entire province "Clean and Green."
Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt affirmed that all available resources were being utilized for the Clean and Green Lahore campaign.
DG PHA, Muhammad Tahir Watto, shared that large-scale tree planting was underway under the "Lungs of Lahore" project to further enhance the city’s green cover.
