Bilal Yaseen Visits Wasa, Reviews Digital Systems

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen paid a visit to the Water and Sanitation Agency

(Wasa) Headquarters on Tuesday and reviewed digital system and solarization.

The minister was welcomed by Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed.

During his visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the agency's various departments,

performance and ongoing projects.

MD Ghufran Ahmed briefed the minister on several innovative systems being implemented at the Wasa, including the Digital Complaint Management System, Rainwater board, and the SCADA system, aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. Discussions also focused on the Revenue Dashboard, IT reforms, and revenue collection initiatives.

Minister Bilal Yaseen expressed his appreciation for the IT reforms and the underground water tank projects, which, he described, as revolutionary steps towards improving public convenience.

He emphasized the need for the timely completion of all development projects under the Wasa to ensure better facilities for the public.

He underscored the importance of fully digitizing all revenue systems to enhance transparency and operational efficiency. Bilal Yaseen also signaled an immediate push for the implementation of solarization projects as part of efforts to reduce electricity bills and promote cost-saving measures.

Additionally, MD Ghufran Ahmed highlighted the agency’s plans for in-house capacity building and cost-saving initiatives worth millions of rupees.

The meeting also emphasized the critical role of strict monitoring systems and control room operations to ensure transparency and accountability within the agency.

