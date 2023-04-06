Bilal Yasin attack case adjourned till May 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of MPA Bilal Yasin attack case till May 2.

The court summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein accused Mian Haseeb Hamid and others appeared and got their attendance marked. The shooters -- Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi -- were also produced in the court.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that his clients had filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court against insertion of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorist Act in the FIR. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter in view of pendency of the appeal.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that a new bench had yet not been formed for hearing the appeal.

At this, the court remarked that statements of witnesses should continue to be recorded in these circumstances.

Subsequently, the court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses and adjourned further proceedings till May 2.

Data Darbar police had filed the challan in the court against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulifqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Pappu, Mohsin Manzoor besides two shooters - Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi. The police had declared Mian Haseeb Hamid as the mastermind of the attack in the challan.

Mian Haseeb and five other accused were on bail whereas the two shooters were under custody.

On Dec 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore. It was alleged that the shooters opened fire on the behest of Mian Haseeb.