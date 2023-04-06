Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bilal Yasin Attack Case Adjourned Till May 2

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Bilal Yasin attack case adjourned till May 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of MPA Bilal Yasin attack case till May 2.

The court summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein accused Mian Haseeb Hamid and others appeared and got their attendance marked. The shooters -- Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi -- were also produced in the court.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that his clients had filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court against insertion of Section 7 of Anti-Terrorist Act in the FIR. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter in view of pendency of the appeal.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that a new bench had yet not been formed for hearing the appeal.

At this, the court remarked that statements of witnesses should continue to be recorded in these circumstances.

Subsequently, the court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses and adjourned further proceedings till May 2.

Data Darbar police had filed the challan in the court against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulifqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Pappu, Mohsin Manzoor besides two shooters - Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi. The police had declared Mian Haseeb Hamid as the mastermind of the attack in the challan.

Mian Haseeb and five other accused were on bail whereas the two shooters were under custody.

On Dec 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore. It was alleged that the shooters opened fire on the behest of Mian Haseeb.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Attack Fire Lahore High Court Police Road May FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

24 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to laun ..

Emirates Red Crescent, TECOM Group partner to launch &#039;The Good Store&#039; ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

40 minutes ago
 ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.