Bilal Yasin Attack Case: ATC Issues Notice On Plea For Removing ATA Sections

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued notices for Sept 22 to prosecution on an application, filed for removing Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) sections from MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings.

The defence counsel submitted an application challenging inclusion of Section 7 of the ATA in the case, during the proceedings. He submitted that the offences narrated in the FIR did not attract the provisions of the ATA. He submitted that the police wrongly inserted Section 7 of the ATA in the FIR. He pleaded with the court for removing the section.

Data Darbar police had filed the challan in the court against eight accused. The police nominated Mian Haseeb Hamid alias Mian Vicky, Asad Hamid, Hamid Mehmood, Zulfiqar alias Bhai, Maroof Ali alias Pappu, Mohsin Manzoor besides two shooters - Majid Hussain and Qasid alias Kashi. The police had declared Mian Haseeb Hamid as the mastermind of the attack in the challan.

Mian Haseeb Hamid and five other accused are on bail, whereas the two shooters were in custody.

On Dec 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

