Bilal Yasin attack case: Court grants interim bail to two accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to two accused in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to two accused in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case.

The court directed the accused - Mian Hamid Mehmood and Mian Asad - to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of interim bail.

ATC judge conducted the proceedings, wherein both the accused appeared.

The petitioner's counsel argued that his clients were nominated in the light of the statement of a witness in the case whereas they did not have any link with it. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to the accused.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the accused till February 18.

On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.