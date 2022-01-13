Bilal Yasin attack case: Two alleged shooters sent to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein CIA Lahore police produced the accused - Majid and Kashif - amid strict security arrangements.

The police submitted that the accused were involved in an attack on PML-N MPA and were arrested a day ago. The court was requested to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

At this, the court agreed with the plea and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the judicial remand.

On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.