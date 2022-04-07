UrduPoint.com

Bilal Yasin Attack Case: Two Shooters Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 07:41 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent two alleged shooters, involved in opening fire on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the CIA Lahore police produced the accused- Majid and Muhammad Akram - before the court on expiry of their 14-day physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court about progress made in investigations during the remand.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term. ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan conducted the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPA Bilal Yasin had identified both the accused during an identification parade held at the jail.

On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

