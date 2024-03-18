Bilal Yasin Orders Action To Reduce Chicken Meat Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) An important meeting was held at the Livestock Complex under the chairmanship of food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin in which the price and quality of chicken meat was reviewed.
The Food Minister expressed concern over a recent rise in prices of chicken meat. He urged the representatives of the Poultry Association to bring down the prices substantially to ensure relief for the people during the holy month. .
The representatives of the Poultry Association assured him that necessary steps would be taken to reduce the rate of chicken.
Representatives of Pakistan Poultry Association, Poultry Traders Association and Farms Association attended the meeting along with the Secretary Livestock, Commissioner Lahore and Deputy Commissioner Lahore.
In the meeting, Bilal Yasin directed the district administration to keep a strict check on the prices and quality of meat in the market and deal with the profiteers with an iron hand.
The Food Minister directed the Price Control Magistrates and the Labor Department to take action against shopkeepers who violate the law. Bilal Yasin directed that the prices of meat should be reviewed on a daily basis and artificial inflation would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The Food Minister told the representatives of the Poultry Association that in the meeting with the Cabinet Committee, a discount of Rs 25 per kg was announced on chicken meat in Ramazan markets. Similarly, a reduction of Rs 10 per kg was announced in the open market while it is not being implemented which is worrisome. The Food Minister asked the representatives to take measures on an emergency basis in view of Ramazan and bring down the prices of chicken significantly.
