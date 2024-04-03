Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin is continuously in the field to ensure merit in ongoing examinations across Punjab. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin visited Lawrence Road examination center here on Wednesday.

In the presence of Minister Bilal Yasin, several children revealed that they were asked for bribes to solve the paper. A total of 93 private persons were appointed as invigilators at Lawrence Road examination center and they were demanding seven thousand rupees to solve each paper. Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin issued orders to dismiss all 93 private invigilators after receiving the information.

In the presence of the Minister, the children participating in the examination spoke their hearts out. The children said that the private invigilators used to ask 7 thousand for a paper and more money was demanded for the maths exam.

On this occasion, the provincial minister gave confidence to the children and told them that all the people who violated the law have been dismissed and disciplinary action is being taken against them.

He said that 10 FIRs were filed for flagrant violation of law in the examination centers of Lahore and the accused were arrested.

Bilal Yasin said that the chairman and controller of examinations were removed from the post for the worst performance. The head of the cabinet committee directed that regular government officials be appointed as invigilators in all examination centres. He said that considering the seriousness of the matter, the Chief Minister Punjab has formed a cabinet committee which is investigating the massive cheating in the examinations and the poor strategy of the administration.

Bilal Yasin said that the cabinet committee is active on a daily basis to make the examination process lawful by taking strict action. Violation of the rules will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Bilal Yasin directed that the administration should ensure concrete measures to prevent cheating in the examination process.

CEO education Lahore Pervez Akhtar and related officials were also present on the occasion.