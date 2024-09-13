Open Menu

Bilal Yasin Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Bilal Yasin reviews arrangements for Eid Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin to discuss arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Commissioner and deputy commissioners briefed the minister about district-level arrangements in Lahore division. DIG Operations Lahore, CTO and DPOs from districts informed the meeting about security measures. Scholars and clerics also participated in the meeting and presented their suggestions for security, cleanliness, lighting, and other arrangements in all areas.

The minister ordered to resolve issues of patchwork and traffic on the procession routes on a priority basis. He said that chandeliers and banners would also be installed at most places in the city.

On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, the district administration would also provide food to the participants in the processions.

The DCs and DPOs of Sheikhupura, Nankana, and Kasur participated via video-link.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Traffic Kasur Sheikhupura All From

Recent Stories

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

2 minutes ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

3 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

3 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

19 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

19 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

19 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan