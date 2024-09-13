Bilal Yasin reviews arrangements for Eid Milad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin to discuss arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Commissioner and deputy commissioners briefed the minister about district-level arrangements in Lahore division. DIG Operations Lahore, CTO and DPOs from districts informed the meeting about security measures. Scholars and clerics also participated in the meeting and presented their suggestions for security, cleanliness, lighting, and other arrangements in all areas.

The minister ordered to resolve issues of patchwork and traffic on the procession routes on a priority basis. He said that chandeliers and banners would also be installed at most places in the city.

On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, the district administration would also provide food to the participants in the processions.

The DCs and DPOs of Sheikhupura, Nankana, and Kasur participated via video-link.