Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Monday said that poultry association should further reduce prices of chicken meat during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin on Monday said that poultry association should further reduce prices of chicken meat during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate people.

Presiding over a meeting at Livestock Complex, he expressed concern over the increasing price of chicken meat. Representative of poultry association assured that necessary steps would be taken to reduce prices of chicken meat.

Bilal Yasin directed the authorities to review prices of meat on daily basis as illegal profiteering would not be tolerated. He further said that in a meeting with cabinet committee, announcement was made to reduce price of chicken meat by Rs 25 per kg in Ramazan bazaars and Rs 10 in open market, adding that implementation in this regard should be ensured. District administration should ensure proper check on quality and price of meat in the market, he added.