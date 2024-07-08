Open Menu

Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari Arrives In Governor House Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Governor House Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the Governor House Peshawar on Monday.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended a warm welcome to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival at the Governor House.

During their meeting, they exchanged views on the political, economic, and security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi presented Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a souvenir to commemorate his visit to the Governor House.

