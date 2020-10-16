UrduPoint.com
Bilalwal Outmatches Maulana, Maryam By Reaching Jinnah Stadium Earlier: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Bilalwal outmatches Maulana, Maryam by reaching Jinnah Stadium earlier: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has excelled by reaching at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala even before, Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazur Rehman and PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz, who were still absent from the venue of the rally.

He said in a tweet that in the morning tweet, he had predicted that Bilawal will surpass the PDM leadership and that forecast has proved right.

Now Bilalwal should pose question to Maryam about putting former Prime Minister Ms Benazir Bhutto behind the bar during her lifetime by none other than the father of Maryam, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said right now Maryam Nawaz was trying to emulate Ms Benazir Bhutto, which indeed was the political victory of Pakistan People's Party (PPP's) narrative and defeat of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N's).

