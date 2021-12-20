UrduPoint.com

Bilateral Naval Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2021 Conducted In North Arabian Sea

Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:57 AM

Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in bilateral naval Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021 (TAT-21) in North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in bilateral naval Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021 (TAT-21) in North Arabian Sea.
The Naval exercise included participation of Surface & air units beside Naval Special Operations Forces from both navies.
The Omani Navy Task Group comprised of RNO ships AL DHAFERAH and AL SEEB. Whereas Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Royal Air Force of Oman also participated in the exercise.
During Harbour Phase of the exercise, operational and tactical level discussions and Pre Exercise Conferences were conducted. Commanding officers of visiting RNO ships called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast; wherein, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. The Commanding Officers of visiting RNO ships also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Pakistan Navy for conduct of Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021.

Sea phase of the exercise comprised counter terrorism, Anti-Air and Anti-Surface Warfare Operations with an overall aim to curb illicit activities at sea.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited RNO ships and interacted with officers and men onboard.
Exercise TAT-21 provided an avenue of mutual learning and inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills. Exercises between the two Navies are regularly being conducted since 1990. Last exercise of the TAT series was conducted in Omani waters in 2019.
Regular conduct of bilateral Naval exercise between Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman are indicative of long standing brotherly relations between two countries in general and both navies in particular.

