Bilateral trade between Pakistan & Iran essential for both Islamic states: Waheed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Collector Customs Appraisement and Facilitation Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran is important for both the Islamic brotherhood countries and it is a need of hours for boosting of trade activities in both states.

He expressed these views while talking to the Consulate General of Iran's charge of Economic Affairs Hussain Jafari at Customs House during a goodwill visit on Wednesday.

Collector Customs briefed him on the ongoing ITTMS project in Chaman under the Asian Development Bank. The project will provide important impetus to businesses in the region through innovative methods of import and export.

He said the Pakistani government is keen to launch a similar project on the Taftan border with neighboring Iran in order to further expand and revolutionize imports and exports on the Pak-Iran border for the interest of both sides of the public.

The Government of Pakistan also conveyed its concerns and reservations to the Iranian Government regarding white spirit imports and requested that special attention be paid to the checking of white spirits and security standards, he said.

He further stated that the Government of Pakistan is providing all kinds of facilities to Iranian traders and a joint border meeting on trade is held every year in which many business issues are also considered by both the regimes and the local chambers of commerce.

The last meeting was held on November 19 and 20, 2019 in Zahedan, Iran. The same meeting is held once in Quetta and the second time in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan. The next meeting will be held in Quetta for the betterment of bilateral trade activities.