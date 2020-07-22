UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan & Iran Essential For Both Islamic States: Waheed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:23 PM

Bilateral trade between Pakistan & Iran essential for both Islamic states: Waheed

Collector Customs Appraisement and Facilitation Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran is important for both the Islamic brotherhood countries and it is a need of hours for boosting of trade activities in both states

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Collector Customs Appraisement and Facilitation Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran is important for both the Islamic brotherhood countries and it is a need of hours for boosting of trade activities in both states.

He expressed these views while talking to the Consulate General of Iran's charge of Economic Affairs Hussain Jafari at Customs House during a goodwill visit on Wednesday.

Collector Customs briefed him on the ongoing ITTMS project in Chaman under the Asian Development Bank. The project will provide important impetus to businesses in the region through innovative methods of import and export.

He said the Pakistani government is keen to launch a similar project on the Taftan border with neighboring Iran in order to further expand and revolutionize imports and exports on the Pak-Iran border for the interest of both sides of the public.

The Government of Pakistan also conveyed its concerns and reservations to the Iranian Government regarding white spirit imports and requested that special attention be paid to the checking of white spirits and security standards, he said.

He further stated that the Government of Pakistan is providing all kinds of facilities to Iranian traders and a joint border meeting on trade is held every year in which many business issues are also considered by both the regimes and the local chambers of commerce.

The last meeting was held on November 19 and 20, 2019 in Zahedan, Iran. The same meeting is held once in Quetta and the second time in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan. The next meeting will be held in Quetta for the betterment of bilateral trade activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Exports Import Business Iran Chambers Of Commerce Visit Zahedan Chaman Same November Border 2019 Asian Development Bank All Government

Recent Stories

ECC approves markup subsidy for housing finance un ..

3 minutes ago

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compli ..

13 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

19 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

28 minutes ago

Chairman PCB talks about new structure, revival of ..

5 minutes ago

Department of Culture and Tourism translated novel ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.