Bilateral trade increased tremendously after round the clock opening of Torkham border: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the decision to open Torkham border round the clock six days a week for trucks has been taken for bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

He expressed these views while briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. He said that after opening of Torkham border the trade has been increased tremendously in last few days.

He said that Pakistanis returning home from Afghanistan through Torkham border were being quarantined in Khyber district.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has announced that Eid ul fitr would be celebrated with simplicity this year and all kinds of unnecessary activities will be avoided.

He added precautionary measures should be strictly followed on occasion of Eid ul fitr.

Ajmal Wazir also urged philanthropist to help needy and poor people on the occasion of Eid. Explaining corona situation in the province, he said that patient recovery rate was highest in KP as compared to other provinces.

There were 200 isolation wards in the province with a capacity of 5598 beds and about 359 quarantine centers in the province he informed and maintained that more than 550 ventilators have been reserved for corona patients.