Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that global cooperation, conciliation and solidarity to overcome the challenges of economy, energy and climate catastrophe was much needed in the present world.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the challenges of the future required building new, innovative and effective approaches to rebuild a world order that could prevent global catastrophe, preserve peace and security, promote equitable and inclusive development of all nations and peoples in harmony with nature.

He expressed these words while addressing the high-level meeting of Young Foreign Ministers in New York.

The Foreign Minister also presented a six-point Agenda to envision a future international order which would guarantee security, peace and harmony for all.

He stated that the dangers of climate change started mounting so rapidly that they were overwhelming the ability of both nature and humanity to adapt. The FM said Pakistan was hit by one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

Bilawal said, "More than 33 million people have been directly affected and we have lost more than 1,300 precious lives,".

He emphasized upon an effective climate action,.pointing out that means of implementation, particularly climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building were needed to be enhanced.

He stated that the agreement reached at Glasgow could be the baseline on which to build a more ambitious plan for climate action.

Bilawal was of the view that there was a need to develop a mechanism to leverage the available public money in order to access private sector investments into adaptation and mitigation projects.

FM Bilawal said learning from the COVID-19 challenge; they should develop coordinated global response to health emergencies.

He said to respond to current international threats, it is critical that the root causes of conflicts, are addressed and they include foreign occupation, external intervention, xenophobia, Islamophobia, racist and fascist ideologies and the propagation of hate, as well as poverty, inequality, and exploitation.