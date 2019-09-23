UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Afridi Appointed BAP's Parliamentary Leader In KP Assembly

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Bilawal Afridi appointed BAP's parliamentary leader in KP assembly

A newly elected MPA from PK-106 (Khyber), Bilawal Afridi has been appointed as parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : A newly elected MPA from PK-106 (Khyber), Bilawal Afridi has been appointed as parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Monday.

BAP has three seats in KP assembly whereas one special woman seat has also been reserved for BAP after which the party's members strength will become four.

Bilawal Afridi who is son of former MNA Al-Haaj Shah Gee Gul, has been provided seat in front line of provincial assembly after his appointment as parliamentary leader of BAP.

