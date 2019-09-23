A newly elected MPA from PK-106 (Khyber), Bilawal Afridi has been appointed as parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Monday

BAP has three seats in KP assembly whereas one special woman seat has also been reserved for BAP after which the party's members strength will become four.

Bilawal Afridi who is son of former MNA Al-Haaj Shah Gee Gul, has been provided seat in front line of provincial assembly after his appointment as parliamentary leader of BAP.