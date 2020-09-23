Bilawal announces party candidates for GB general polls

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly general elections scheduled to be held on November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly general elections scheduled to be held on November 15.

The candidates were announced after consultations by the Parliamentary board established in this regard, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

� The candidates including GBLA-1 (Gilgit-I) Amjad Hussain Adv, GBLA-2 (Gilgit-II) Jameel Ahmed, GBLA-3 (Gilgit-III) Aftab Haider, GBLA-4 (Hunza Nagar-I) Javaid Hussain, GBLA-6 (Hunza Nagar-III) Zahoor Kareem, GBLA-7 (Skardu-I) Syed Mehdi Shah, GBLA-8 (Skardu-II) Muhammad Ali Shah, GBLA-9 (Skardu-III) Wazir Waqar, GBLA-12 (Skardu-VI) Imran Nadeem, GBLA-13 (Astore-I) Abdul Hameed, GBLA-15 (Diamer-I) Bashir Khan, GBLA-16 (Diamer-II) Haji Dilbar Khan, GBLA-17 (Diamer-III) Abdul Ghaffar Khan, GBLA-19 (Ghizer-I) Pir Jalal Shah, GBLA-21 (Ghizer-III) Muhammad Ayub, GBLA-22 (Ghanche-I) Muhammad Jaffer, GBLA-23 (Ghanche-II)Ghulam Ali Haideri and GBLA-24 (Ghanche-III)Engineer Muhammad Ismail.