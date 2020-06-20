Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of Benazir in homes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday appealed the party leaders and workers to celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in their homes due to Covid-19.

He urged all the party leadership and workers to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while cutting cakes and pray for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, said a press release issued here.