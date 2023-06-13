UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Appeals To People For Cooperation,precautions In View Of Cyclone 'Biparjoy'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bilawal appeals to people for cooperation,precautions in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed to the public to take protective measures and to cooperate with the administration in view of the cyclone "Biparjoy".

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House here on Tuesday, The PPP Chairman said that according to meteorological reports, the coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin are under threat of the 'Biparjoy'.

He said that the government of Sindh is alert in view of the cyclone and is taking all possible safety measures, adding that all possible resources are being utilised to protect the life and property of the people.

Bilawal said that the people, especially those living in the coastal areas, should cooperate with the administration and move to safer places without delay.

He emphasized that citizens living in old and dilapidated buildings should also be shifted to safer places on emergency basis.

He also appealed to the fishermen not to go into the open sea for the next few days until the weather returns to normal.

"Travelling during rainstorms should be avoided, as taking all precautionary measures is the only way to avoid the potential damage of a natural calamity," he added.

Bilawal also instructed his Party's office-bearers and workers to lend a helping hand to the administration in rescue and relief activities, while the lawmakers of the party from the coastal areas should remain in their respective Constituencies and stay in touch with the people. "PPP is always with the people, be it happy moments or difficult times," he added.

He prayed, "May Allah Almighty protect every nook and corner of Pakistan and every Pakistani from natural calamities and keep them safe."

