Bilawal Applauds Global Athletic Support For Cancer Awareness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed admiration for the global athletic community’s solidarity in raising awareness about cancer, calling it a “noble cause” that underscores a critical health issue.
Speaking to the media on Sunday after attending a cancer awareness event at the Polo Club in Lahore, Bilawal emphasised the event’s importance in promoting breast cancer awareness nationwide. During the media interaction, he said that his visit to Lahore was primarily to support this cancer awareness polo event. He also highlighted his recent meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming his commitment to the mission of spreading awareness and stating that his focus remains on health initiatives rather than political amendments.
Joining him at the meeting with the premier were PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Murtaza Wahab. The PM was accompanied by Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Attorney General Mansoor Awan.
Bilawal also voiced pride in witnessing women’s participation in polo, noting that it not only challenges traditional barriers but also fosters broader inclusivity in sports. He commended the dedication of the event’s organizers and participants, adding that its impact goes beyond the realm of sports by strengthening community spirit and promoting shared responsibility in addressing health concerns.
The PPP chairman also gave away awards to the winner and runner up teams.
