Bilawal appoints office-bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday appointed office bearers of PPP-Denmark organization here.

According to a news release, Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been appointed as President and Agha Naveed as General Secretary of PPP Denmark.