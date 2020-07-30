Bilawal Appoints Office-bearers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday appointed office bearers of PPP-Denmark organization here.
According to a news release, Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been appointed as President and Agha Naveed as General Secretary of PPP Denmark.