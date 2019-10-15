Bilawal appoints office bearers of Central Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appointed the office bearers of PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appointed the office bearers of PPP Central Punjab with immediate effect.

He appointed Vice President PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Aijaz Ahmed Samaa, President PPP District Mandi Bahuddin Asif Bashir Bhagat, President PPP Gujranwala City Mian Wadud Hussain Dar, General Secretary PPP Gujranwala City Khalid Hussain Bajwa, said a press release.

For the Sahiwal Division, Ghulam Farid Kathia (President), Muhammad Latif Bhatti (General Secretary) Tahir Sindhu (Information Secretary) while District Jhang Tanveer ul Hassan Mohal (President) Muhammad Nawaz Khan Baloch (General Secretary).

The notifications in this regard were issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Ahmed Soomro.