Bilawal appoints office bearers of PPP-USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday appointed the office bearers of PPP-USA organization with immediate effect.

The office bearers included President Khalid Awan, Senior Vice Presidet Mian Basharat, Vice President Zulfiqar Basra, Vice President Jahangeer Ansari, General Secretary Semi Asad, Information Secretary Latif Dalima and Dy.

Information Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Haseeb.

The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here.