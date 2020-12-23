UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Appoints PPP Office-bearers Of AJK Chapter

Wed 23rd December 2020

Bilawal appoints PPP office-bearers of AJK chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed office-bearers of Allied Wings of PPP for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to a notification issued by the party secretariat, Syed Shujat Kazmi has been appointed as president, Sardar Javaid Khan as general secretary and Rafiq Gorsi as secretary information of Labour Wing AJK.

For the Human Rights Wing, Sahabzada Mehmood Ahmed Advocate has been given the post of president, Maria Iqbal Tarana General Secretary and Sardar Sameer Advocate Secretary Information.

Bilawal Bhutto has been appointed Ashraf Ayaz Advocate as President People's Lawyer Forum, Raja Ijaz Advocate General Secretary and Mubashir Munir Awan Advocate Secretary Information.

For the Cultural Wing, Sardar Zahid Sharif has been made President, Ch Naseer Akbar General Secretary and Mehmood Ali Chaudhry Secretary Information.

Bilawal has given the post of President Trader Wing to Naseer Rathore, Genearal Secretary to Tanvir Qureshi and Secretary Information to Anees Kashmiri, while for Ulema-e-Mushaik Wing Hafiz Tariq has been appointed as President, Fazal-ul-Rasool as General Secretary and Qari Atteq-ur-Rehman as Secretary Information.

For Study Circle, Abdul Shakoor Siddique has been given the post of President, Sardar Saqib Farooq General Secretary and Majid Awan Secretary Information.

More Stories From Pakistan

