Bilawal Appoints President, General Secretary For PPP In Peshawar Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Bilawal appoints President, General Secretary for PPP in Peshawar Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Haji Misbah ud Din as President for Peshawar Divison and Mian Rashid Kakakhel Geenral Secretary with immediate effect.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

