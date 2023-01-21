Bilawal Appoints Raza Rabbani As Convenor Of Committee For Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 06:35 PM
Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raza Rabbani as Convenor of a Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raza Rabbani as Convenor of a Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.
A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.