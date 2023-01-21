Bilawal appoints Raza Rabbani as Convenor of Committee for celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Raza Rabbani as Convenor of a Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.