Bilawal appreciated for highlighting Kashmir issue in India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu has appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fighting the case of Jammu and Kashmir in India with courage.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said an effective foreign policy was needed to expose the Indian terrorism and religious extremism being committed against minorities in the neighbouring country.

He said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the issue of Kashmir should be kept above the local politics and there should be one stance of all parties and the nation on the issue. He stressed practical steps for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir, and the perception that Pakistan had abandoned Kashmiris should be removed.