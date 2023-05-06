UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Appreciated For Highlighting Kashmir Issue In India

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal appreciated for highlighting Kashmir issue in India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu has appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fighting the case of Jammu and Kashmir in India with courage.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said an effective foreign policy was needed to expose the Indian terrorism and religious extremism being committed against minorities in the neighbouring country.

He said India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and it violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the issue of Kashmir should be kept above the local politics and there should be one stance of all parties and the nation on the issue. He stressed practical steps for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir, and the perception that Pakistan had abandoned Kashmiris should be removed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United Nations Jammu Muslim All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

2 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.