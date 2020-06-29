UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Appreciates Sindh Police For Thwarting Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday appreciated the Sindh Police for foiling a terrorist attack at pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi.

Bilawal telephoned Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mehar and said that the police remained successful today due to its excellent professionalism, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

The IG briefed Bilawal Bhutto regarding the terrorist attack on the stock exchange.

Bilawal said that the martyrs had sacrificed their lives for sake of the nation.

He directed the government of Sindh for provision of all possible support to the families of martyred soldiers.

2 minutes ago

