ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated Spain and the European Union as Pakistan's steadfast partners.

He was talking to his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on the sidelines of the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The foreign minister thanked the support of Spain and the EU at the recently held international conference in Geneva on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest.

In another sideline meeting at Davos, the Foreign Minister and the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Professor Klaus Schwab discussed invigorating Pakistan's economy and promoting international cooperation.

The foreign minister thanked Klaus Schwab for Pakistan's long-standing relationship with the World Economic Forum.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed Pakistan's determination to work with Afghan government to address the challenge of terrorism in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood.

He expressed these words during an interview to Al-Jazeera tv.

He said that it has been decided by Pakistan's civil and military leadership not to tolerate anyone who violates the law of the land. He said terrorism affected peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan and there is a need to timely tackle the situation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the world leaders for standing in solidarity with Pakistan in this testing time.

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to the friendly countries that announced their support for the flood affected people of Pakistan in the recently held Geneva donors' conference.

He said fifty percent of the required funds for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people were announced during the conference.