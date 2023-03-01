Bilawal arrives in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in the provincial capital on Wednesday for a 3-day visit.

According to the party sources, the PPP chairman will discuss the verdict of the Supreme Court on election date and the upcoming provincial elections with the party office bearers during his stay.

In the meetings, the Chairman would finalize Names of the candidates for the provincial elections in Punjab. He will also discuss about the current digital census being conducted across the country. Most probably, he will also meet with the leadership of the PML-N.

For the consultative meetings, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called all provincial leadership of the party at the Bilawal House here.