Bilawal Arrives In Dubai On Five-day Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

The latest reports say that the PPP chairman is in Dubai to celebrate his 35th birthday.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 223) Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Dubai on Wednesday for a five-day visit to celebrate his 35th birthday.

During his stay in Dubai, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will mark his birthday, while former PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Lahore to oversee party affairs.

The PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) recently expressed concerns about various issues, including efforts to sideline the party. They discussed upcoming elections and the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in ensuring timely polls.

The PPP affirmed its commitment to demanding timely elections and expressed deep concerns about the challenging economic situation in the country.

Earlier, Bilawal chaired the PPP CEC meeting took place last Friday.

Notable attendees at the CEC meeting included former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, as well as other senior party members.

However, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa did not attend the meeting.

Previously, the PPP issued a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, a CEC member and senior lawyer within the party.

