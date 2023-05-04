Bilawal arrives in India to participate in SCO meeting

GOA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) , May 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India's Goa city to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

"My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership," the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure to attend the SCO's CFM meeting in Goa.

He said he looked forward to engaging the countries which were part of this organization.

He said his decision to attend this meeting illustrated Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO. "During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries", the foreign minister said in a tweet.