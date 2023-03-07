UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Arrives In New York To Preside Over 'Women In Islam' Moot Among His Engagements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flew into New York Tuesday morning to begin a 5-day visit during which he will preside over a conference on 'Women in Islam', which is set to take place Wednesday on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flew into New York Tuesday morning to begin a 5-day visit during which he will preside over a conference on 'Women in Islam', which is set to take place Wednesday on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

He was received at New York's John F Kennedy International airport by Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram, Deputy Permanent Representative Aamir Khan, Consul General Ayesha Ali, and officials of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

Later today, the foreign minister will participate in a high-level UN Security Council debate on 'Women, Peace and Security', sponsored by Mozambique in its capacity as the 15-member Council's President for March.

On Wednesday, the one-day conference on Women in Islam will be held in the Economic and Social Council's chamber at the UN headquarters. It is being hosted by Pakistan in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The stated objective of the conference is to bridge the perception-reality gap on the rights of women in Islam and celebrate the experiences and successes of iconic Muslim women. It is aimed at establishing an annual policy dialogue to address challenges and explore opportunities to advance the role of women role in OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation)countries.

Titled "Women in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World", FM Bilawal will open the high-level segment of the conference with an address.

He will be followed by the UN General Assembly President, Csaba Korosi; OIC Secretary General, Hissein Braham Taha; Executive Director of UN-Women, Sima Bahous; Chairperson of 67th CSW, South African Ambassador Mathu Joyini; dignitaries and representatives of the OIC member states.

Also participating in the conference will be non-OIC states and representatives of UN agencies.

The outcome document will be a chair's summary of the deliberations.

On Friday, in pursuit of the General Assembly landmark resolution 76/254 designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the General Assembly president and the foreign minister will be co-convening a special high-level event to commemorate the day.

The 193-member Assembly's resolution followed the OIC Foreign Ministers resolution of 2020 designating 15 March as an international day to combat Islamophobia.

During his visit, the FM Bilawal will also hold meetings with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the General Assembly president.

He will also brief the UN and International Press on the outcome of the Pakistan-sponsored events.

